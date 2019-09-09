Wednesday will mark the 18th year since the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., and the city of Dodge City will hold a memorial service at Liberty Garden in Wright Park.

"The service is held to remember those who lost their lives during the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, and those servicemen and women who have given their lives and who continue to serve in the fight on terrorism," said city public information specialist Abbey Martin.

In honor of the fallen, there will be a tree planting ceremony starting at 7:45 a.m., the time at which the first plane struck the World Trade Center.

Subsequent trees will be planted at 8:03 a.m., 8:45 a.m. and 9:10 a.m. to coincide with the other plane crashes.

The memorial service of remembrance will begin at 7 p.m. at Liberty Garden.

"The planting of trees is also in conjunction with the Keep America Beautiful annual National Day of Planting, which begins Sept. 8," said Keep Dodge City Beautiful coordinator Corey Keller. "We want to thank Western Beverage and Fidelity State Bank for sponsoring two of the trees."

The public is invited to attend the memorial services.