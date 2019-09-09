ST. JOHN — An old friend is coming back to St. John.

Concrete work on the new bowl for the 106-year-old Moseley Memorial Fountain in the city park has been completed. Now the bowl has to go through a period of curing for 30 days before the next step in returning the fountain can take place, said St. John City Clerk Jamie Getty.

Mansel Construction has been on site for about two weeks as the construction crew poured the base and formed up the bowl in concrete. There are just a few finishing touches on this part of the fountain project and now people will have to be patient to let the concrete set.

As for the fountain itself, the restoration work, that was done in Great Bend, is complete and the fountain is now in storage, Getty said.

Once the concrete is cured, the fountain will be reinstalled and a special ceremony will be held to celebrate the return the fountain to its rightful place in the community.

Nothing has been put in place yet as far as a ceremony or date for the rededication. The city staff will figure out the best time line for event and they want to make it a good one.

“We’ll create an event for the community to come out and see it for the first time together,” Getty said.

An official ceremony could take place in the fall or it might be postponed until the Jubilee celebration in the spring. But no decisions on a celebration date and time has been decided yet.

“There will be an official unveiling at a later date. We’ll keep you posted,” Getty said.

It has taken a lot of work by a lot of people to make the fountain restoration work. To help with this project, Jim and Cibyl Ronen have made a donation to cover the cost of refurbishing the fountain. The city is currently in the process of receiving that donation.

Around the community, many are eager to get the project completed and get the fountain back in its rightful place in the park.

“I think people are anxious to get the fountain back,” Getty said.

Getty, who has seen the restored fountain, is pleased with the work that was done and how the finished product looks.

“I honestly think it looks better,” Getty said.