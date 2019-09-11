Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.76; Corn $3.41; Milo $3.11; Soybeans $7.70
PCP prices: Wheat $3.59; Corn $3.55; Milo/cwt. $5.07; Soybeans $7.68
Scoular: Wheat $3.81; Corn $3.51; Milo $3.16; Soybeans $7.80
