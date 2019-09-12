Fort Leavenworth came together to celebrate the achievement in a ceremony Sept. 5 at Fire Station No. 2.

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services officially achieved accredited agency status through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International Aug. 9 after five years of preparation. The Fort Leavenworth Garrison and the Fort Leavenworth community came together to celebrate the achievement in a ceremony Sept. 5 at Fire Station No. 2.

“For the last 150 years, Fort Leavenworth Fire and Emergency Services has taken great pride in providing the highest level of service to the soldiers, family members and civilians that call Fort Leavenworth home,” said Fire Chief William Maciorowski. “We began this accreditation process about five years ago with one goal in mind and that is to continuously assess and improve the way in which we provide services to the best hometown in the Army.”

Garrison Commander Col. Harry Hung said he was honored to host the ceremony.

“When I came here earlier this summer, I began by circulating around, asking how are we doing and if we are doing things well. If there are best practices, are we using them?” Hung asked. “I learned that the difference between a best practice and a good idea is that best practices should ban all other practices. … I found a best practice here with our fire department — voluntarily subjecting themselves to the rigors of an international accreditation process.

“I had the honor of attending (the accreditation hearing), representing Fort Leavenworth and providing testimony. I told the commission that, as an Army installation, we face the same challenges as any small city when it comes to emergency and fire response,” he said. “We embraced the accreditation model of not just high compliance requirements but because it garners decision-making data, and, most importantly, we are subjecting ourselves to evaluations that deliberately seek to incorporate continuous improvement and international best practices into our operations. This accreditation status demonstrates our commitment in making the best hometown in the Army even better year after year.”

During the ceremony, several key personnel were recognized. Maciorowski was presented with the Meritorious Civilian Service Award. During the accreditation process, Maciorowski was responsible for developing a strategic plan, a community risk assessment and a standard of cover that outlines the vision, mission and goals of the organization.

“His achievements, dedication and exemplary performance of duty are in keeping with the highest traditions of government service,” the award citation read.

Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention Dean Turner was also awarded the Meritorious Civilian Service Award. Turner served as the accreditation manager and reviewed department policies and procedures, Department of the Army regulations and Department of Defense instructions for conformance to the CFAI performance criteria. He was also responsible for writing and publishing the self-assessment manual.

A dozen department leaders were recognized for their contribution to the process with the Commander’s Award for Civilian Service, including Fire Capt. Richard Baggett.

“It validates all the hard work we’ve done over the years, but whether accredited or not,” he said, “we’re going to provide the same high level of service.”

