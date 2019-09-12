Great Plains Development Inc. announced recently that it received a grant from the Kroger Company Foundation for operating expenses.

A charitable 501(c)3 organization, Great Plains Development serves 28 counties of southwest Kansas as a business loans and municipal grants public service agency through co-executive directors Faye Trent and Bob Wetmore.

Working together with community organizations, the Kroger Company Foundation works to make a difference in communities with focusing on the needs of today and finding solutions to help end hunger as well as achieve meaningful change.

"It’s exciting to be able to work with so many different people from a wide variety of locations, businesses and government agencies across our region," Trent said. "The Kroger Co. recognizes our important role in supporting us to continue those relationships and helping our communities grow."

According to Great Plains Development, it have created and/or retained 7,748 jobs in its operating region, an average of 250 a year.

Job creation/retention, dwindling water supplies, community infrastructure rebuilding, significant housing needs and the support of small businesses, has been the main focus of Great Plains Development recently. It has worked with 107 communities, 28 counties, and over 100 regional banks and thousands of small businesses in Kansas.

The Kroger Company Foundation is one of several received by Great Plains Development. Others have come from ITC Holdings Corp./ITC Great Plains, Walmart and the Western Kansas Community Foundation.

For more information about Great Plains Development, call 620-227-6406 or email gpdi@gpdionline.com.

