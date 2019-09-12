SPEARVILLE — Operations of the Spearville Medical Clinic will now be under the umbrella of the Edwards County Medical Center.

Located at 205 Hall Street, the Spearville Medical Clinic had been operated by Hodgeman County Health Center for the last 13 years.

Hodgeman County Health Center announced it would no longer be operating the clinic after Sept. 5.

"Adding the Spearville Medical Clinic to our existing service lines supports our overall mission, which is making quality care accessible and convenient for those in our area," said CEO of Edwards County Medical Center Jimmie Hansel in a news release. "We are grateful for this opportunity and look forward to serving the Spearville community for years to come."

Hansel added that details are still being finalized and an opening date has not been determined at this time.

"Spearville Hospital District is excited to announce that we are partnering with Edwards County Medical Center," said Spearville Hospital District Board president Dana Howerton in a news release. "We feel that Edwards County Medical Center is going to be a positive fit for our community, and we look forward to the future of the Spearville Medical Clinic."

