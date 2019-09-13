On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Boot Hill Museum will be open from 2 to 7 p.m.

According to museum staff, a new business coming to the area will be undergoing utility upgrades so the museum will be without electricity, internet or phones for most of the day.

"Every attempt will be made to open earlier if possible," a statement from the museum said. "We hope extending our evening hours until 7 p.m. will encourage everyone to stop over."

Updates on the museum will be available on its Facebook page and website at www.boothill.org.

For more information, contact Boot Hill Museum at 620-227-8188.

