The new Convenient Care at Dodge City Medical Center invites the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

The event will be at the medical center, 2020 Central Ave.

Convenient Care is part of the Centura Health Physician Group, which purchased the medical center in 2017.

Two health care providers are available there seven days a week to treat patients suffering minor injuries or ailments.

Advanced practice registered nurse Grismeldy Gomez and certified physicians assistant Mai Hoang are the two providers available at the clinic.

Hoang also practices family medicine.

Convenient Care is Centura’s response to the community’s loss of Dr. Armando Perez, a beloved urgent care doctor who died of a heart attack last December, said office supervisor Kelly Stecklein.

As Perez was the only doctor at the urgent care facility, the medical center closed urgent care after his death.

"We knew this was a much-needed facility," she said. "We can’t replace him, but Centura wanted to continue his mission to provide the best possible care to this community."

Since the facility opened in July, they have seen an average of about 17 patients a day, Stecklein said.

Convenient Care is a more affordable option than the emergency room for patients suffering minor ailments, she said.

"Our goal is to keep the wait time as minimal as possible," she said.

For more information, call Convenient Care at 620-227-7323.