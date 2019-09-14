WHITEWATER — Ell-Saline's stingy defense pitched another shutout, limiting Remington to 64 yards total offense.

The Cardinals (2-0) have outscored their first two opponents 81-0.

Ell-Saline made the most of its 256 yards total offense, finding the end zone six times, including twice in each of the first two quarters. Luke Parks finished with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, TJ Morrical added 55 yards and a score on eight attempts and Sawyer Kramer ran eight times for 44 yards.

The Cardinals opened the scoring on a 38-yard Morrical run with 7:20 left in the first quarter and needed less than a minute for Parks to pound one in from 4 yards to make it 13-0 at the 6:30 mark.

Owen Bradley scored on a 2-yard run and Parks got his second touchdown, this time from 14 yards out, to make it 26-0 at halftime.

Keenan Drees tacked on a pair of second-half touchdowns, on a 15-yard pass from Morrical in the third period and a 5-yard run in the fourth.

Morrical completed 2 of 6 passes for 43 yards, with Kramer catching one for 28 yards.

Ell-Saline's defense registered one turnover on a Parks interception and also forced four fumbles. Parks led the Cardinals with six solo tackles, followed by Kramer with five and two assists, including a tackle for loss.

SE Saline 20, Beloit 12

At Beloit, Bryant Banks' 2-yard touchdown run and Jaxon Gebhardt's pass to Eli Harris for the two-point conversion with 48 seconds left provided the difference as Southeast of Saline improved to 2-0 with a key road victory.

The winning score was set up by Harris' interception that gave the Trojans possession on the Beloit 20-yard line with 2:30 remaining.

The game was tied 12-12 at halftime.

Hudson Gray gave Beloit a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 20-yard touchdown run, but a 12-yard Gebhardt run tied it and Banks' 7-yarder gave Southeast its first lead. Beloit tied it before intermission on a 44-yard pass from Gray to Vincent Palen.

Gebhardt completed 15 of 23 passes for 134 yards and led the Trojans in rushing with 62 yards on 16 attempts. Banks added 21 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Tyler Breeding was the leading receiver with six catches for 44 yards.

Gray had 116 rushing yards on 19 attempts and Grant Arasmith 92 on 21 carries to lead Beloit. Gray was 8 of 14 passing for 112 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions, while Palen was the top receiver with four for 38 yards.