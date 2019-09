The Dodge City girls golf team finished sixth in the 12-team tournament at Mariah Hills golf course on Thursday, Sept. 12.

According to DCHS girls and boys golf coach Jim Mapel, they were led by freshman Asylyn Armstrong, who shot an 86 to finish fifth individually.

Other scores were senior Ella Friess, 106; sophomore Tiley Fry, 106; sophomore Reanna Konrade, 112; junior Valeria Aguirre, 121; and sophomore Tori Gonzalez, 124.