Coming into its 14th year, the 2020 fundraising campaign for the United Way of Dodge City is underway and set to run through February 2020.

"This year’s campaign will run through February of 2020 or as long as donations continue to come in and businesses request a workplace campaign," said United Way of Dodge City executive director Gayle Ausmus. "Every year employees get involved in workplace giving campaigns to support local United Way solutions that improve education, financial stability and health."

According to Ausmus, the United Way workplace campaign unites employees in all offices or branches of a company and gives them an opportunity to donate, volunteer and speak out for causes that matter to them.

"At National Beef, for example," Ausmus said, "hundreds of employees take part in United Way's annual campaign by giving through their paycheck."

The workplace campaign assists with raising money for various causes and strengthens connections between employees and their community.

If any company would like to participate in a workplace campaign, call the United Way at 620-227-8793 or stop by its office at 2010 1st Ave.

