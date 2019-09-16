Detter resigns as Andover city administrator

ANDOVER — After the executive session of Tuesday’s Andover City Council Meeting, Andover mayor Ben Lawrence and the members of the city council accepted city administrator Mark Detter’s letter of resignation. Detter, who has been the city administrator for Andover since March 2015 accepted the city manager position in Valdez, Alaska. His final day is set for Sept. 20.

“We are sad to see Mark (Detter) go as he has done a great deal for our community during his tenure here. However, we wish him the best of luck as he embarks on this COLD but exciting new journey.” Lawrence said.

The council approved a contract with current assistant city administrator Jennifer McCausland to assume Detter’s role. McCausland has been the assistant city manager for nine years. She served as the interim city administrator for several months during the search to fill the position the end of 2014-2015.

Man accused of pointing rifle at another man

TOPEKA — A man remained an inmate in the Shawnee County Jail Monday after he allegedly pointed a rifle at another man Friday, authorities said.

Zachary Antonio Salazar, 21, was being held in lieu of a $15,000 bond in connection with aggravated assault, a felony, according to jail records.

The arrest was linked to a situation in which a man reported another man pointed a rifle at him about 1 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of S.W. Mulvane, said Topeka police Sgt. Jay Junghans.

Officers acquired video evidence and a description of the vehicle driven by the man with the rifle, then stopped a vehicle matching that description about 2:30 p.m. Friday just south of Stormont Vail Health Care, 1500 S.W. 10th Ave., Junghans said.

The arrest came during what police media relations specialist Gretchen Koenen described as a "high-risk car stop."

Salazar was then booked into the jail at 5:45 p.m. Friday, according to jail records.