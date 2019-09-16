Key Office Products invites the public to celebrate its grand reopening with an open house at its new location at 108 W. Plaza from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

Customers can look forward to snacks, drinks, goodie bags and door prizes on site.

Key Office is a family-owned business and has been in operation for over 40 years. It also has storefronts in Garden City, Salina and Junction City.

A Canon representative will be available during the open house to demonstrate the equipment to potential buyers.

But "we’re not just copiers anymore," store manager Maggie Leach said. "We have printers and scanners for customers to use in a managed print and document services area."

The business sells more than just office supplies and office furniture. Furniture for schools, churches, work break rooms and even restaurants is available, she said.

Leach described state-of-the-art software customers can use to illustrate what the classic, contemporary and even crazy furniture for sale at Key Office would look like in the setting they are shopping for.

"Imagine your space outfitted with any of our hundreds of lines of furniture," she said.

For more information, call Key Office Products at 620-227-2101.