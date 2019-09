One person was injured late Sunday in a hatchet attack in southeast Topeka, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. at S.E. 37th and Adams.

The person who was attacked suffered an arm injury, authorities said. The injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening.

Additional details, including whether the victim required ambulance transportation to a local hospital, weren't available early Monday.

