Kendall Duane Thiel, 89, of McPherson, passed away peacefully on Sunday (Sept. 15, 2019) surrounded by family at Schowalter Villa, Hesston. He worked at the NCRA Refinery where he was an operator in the Cat Cracking Unit. After retiring from the refinery, he worked in the bakery and produce department at Walmart.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 24.

Kendall was born on January 27, 1930, in Roxbury, the son of Adam Conrad and Mildred Elizabeth (Power) Thiel. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1948. Kendall was united in marriage to Alma Jean “Jeannie” Penner on June 11, 1961, at the Hoffnungsau Church in Inman.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 58 years, Jeannie of the home; four children, Connie LeSage and husband, Troy, of Salina, Sharon Thiel of El Dorado, Angie Tatro and husband, Matt, of Hutchinson, and Gary Thiel of McPherson; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 19, 2019), at Stockham Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday (Sept. 20, 2019) at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery, Roxbury.

Memorial donations may be given to Schowalter Villa or the McPherson College Auto Restoration Program in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.