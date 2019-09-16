A divided Shawnee County Commission voted to budget more than $200,000 Monday to provide a "floating playground" for Lake Shawnee's Adventure Cove.

Commissioner Bob Archer cast the dissenting vote, describing it as "a protest vote against the inequality and unfairness of parks and recreation programs and opportunities in southwest Shawnee County."

Commissioners Bill Riphahn and Kevin Cook were in the majority as commissioners voted 2-1 to approve a project budget of $208,725 to acquire the floating playground, which will include necessary concrete anchors.

The project will be financed using $58,725 in operating funds from the parks and recreation department's budget and $150,000 in capital outlay money Archer, Riphahn and Cook voted last month to set aside for that purpose.

Cook said he felt "a little bewildered and perplexed" about Archer's opposition Monday to the proposal. He suggested Archer's vote was inconsistent with previous votes he had cast in support of an effort the county has made in recent years to improve Adventure Cove after that site decreased in popularity and became potentially unsafe.

Those included Archer having joined Riphahn and Cook last month in voting in favor of a capital improvement plan that included a $150,000 capital outlay to help acquire the floating playground.

Archer replied Monday that he had supported past improvements to Adventure Cove that he considered necessary but considered the floating playground to be "more of a want than a need."

He added, "Two hundred thousand dollars is a lot of money to pay for something that's 'just nice.' "

Archer — who after a roughly two-and-a-half-year battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma announced Sept. 5 that he was leaving the commission because he needs some time off — said Monday he wanted to encourage future commissioners to strongly consider the county's need for more parks and recreation offerings on its west side.

The Shawnee County Republican Party’s precinct committee will choose Archer's replacement at a date that hasn't been made public.

Archer stressed Monday that:

• Only 15% of the $3,123,284 the parks and recreation department spent on daily maintenance last year was spent in the county's southwest quadrant, compared to 36% in the northeast, 30% in the southeast and 19% in the northwest.

• The parks and recreation master plan commissioners adopted in 2014 expressed an "overwhelming concern" about the lack of parks and recreation facilities in the west and southwest parts of the county.

• Meanwhile, the county since 2001 has spent more than $23 million on improvements at Lake Shawnee.

Riphahn said he agreed with Archer that the county has a void in terms of parks and recreation services on its west side.

However, he said, "the commission has made a commitment to Adventure Cove, and I think they ought to finish the project."

Commissioners also heard former County Commission candidate Carol Marple give an update Monday regarding the petition drive she recently initiated seeking a public vote on the commission's Aug. 5 decision to borrow $10 million to use to develop the planned Family Park just south of S.W. 21st and Urish Road, and to continue to extend Deer Creek Trail in southeast Topeka.

Archer and Riphahn voted in favor and Cook dissented on that measure, which calls for Family Park to include trails, picnic tables, playground equipment, 20 new pickleball courts with restrooms and lockers and a building featuring meeting rooms.

Valid signatures from 5,461 registered Shawnee County voters — which amounts to 5% of the county’s current number of registered voters, which is 109,203 — would need to be acquired and submitted to election commissioner Andrew Howell’s office by Sept. 25 to bring about the public vote, said county counselor Jim Crowl.

Marple told commissioners Monday that more than 76 people had volunteered to circulate the petitions and that numerous signatures had been gathered, though she didn't specify how many.

Marple told The Capital-Journal that the public can sign the petition at the Brass Rail Tavern, 401 N.E. Emmett, which is open from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.