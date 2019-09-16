The public is invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new United Wireless Plaza, 2120 N. 14th Ave, with a free hot dog lunch Thursday, Sept. 19.

Scooter’s Coffee and United Wireless Communications are already open for business, but a ribbon-cutting ceremony will launch the grand openings of both businesses at 1 p.m. that day.

The free hot dog lunch is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Customers also have several opportunities to score free swag at Scooter’s throughout the day.

The first 50 customers at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. will receive a $5 gift certificate, a free tumbler, and a shirt with their purchase, respectively.

The Scooter’s menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull infusions, ready-to-drink canned cold brew coffee, baked-from-scratch pastries and savory breakfast options.

"We love providing a warm and welcoming coffeehouse for Dodge City residents to gather over coffee," franchise owner Ric Marboeuf said in a news release. "In the few weeks we have been open, we’ve been blessed with support and look forward to continue growing our staff to better serve our community."

Two storefronts in the plaza are still available for lease.

For more information, visit www.unitedwireless.com/grandopening.