As Dodge City Fire Chief Robert Heinz retires, city officials didn't have to look far for his replacement.

According to Dodge City Manager Cherise Tieben, Dodge City deputy fire chief Ken Spencer has been named the next city fire chief.

Spencer will take over the position effective on Sept. 21

Spencer joined the Dodge City Fire Department as a firefighter in June 1997 and has held the position of deputy fire chief since 2015.

Throughout the years, Spencer was promoted to fire engineer and later fire captain in 2004 before becoming deputy fire chief.

"Ken’s 22 years of experience with the department, as well as his serving in the deputy position for four years, has prepared him to take over the leadership of the department," Tieben said. "We are excited for Ken to complete his career as the next Fire Chief of Dodge City."

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com