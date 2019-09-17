Gaye Tibbets will speak as part of Hutchinson Community College's annual observance of Constitution Day.

The presentation will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Waldo Auditorium in Lockman Hall at HCC.

Tibbets, a Hutchinson resident, is a partner in the firm of Hite, Fanning & Honeyman, L.L.P. Her practice involves trying civil cases, and advising and representing employers and employees in employment law matters. She is an experienced civil trial lawyer, having tried more than 40 cases to verdict in state and federal courts. Tibbets also has nearly 30 years experience in representing parties in administrative proceedings and has represented both employees and employers in commercial arbitration.

Constitution Day is an American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is normally observed on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia. The law mandates that all publicly funded educational institutions, and all federal agencies, provide educational programming on the history of the American Constitution on that day.