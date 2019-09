The Dodge City High School girls golf team finished 3rd at the Liberal invitational on Monday.

The demons were led by Ashlyn Armstrong who shot a 42 (5th individually), Ella Friess 44 (8th individually), and Tiley Fry 49 (10th individually).

Other scores were Reanna Konrade 53, Valeria Aguirre 60, and Dyamond Salem 63.

The next action for the team will be Monday at Salina.