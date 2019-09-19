MercyMe with guests Crowder and Micah Tyler will be performing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at United Wireless Arena as part of the Imagine Nation Tour.

MercyMe is a multiple Grammy-nominated, multiple American Music Award and Dove Award-winner that has sold more than 9 million units in CD, single and DVD sales, garnering more than 58 No. 1 multi-format radio singles and four consecutive mainstream radio hits since its debut in 2001.

According to the group's bio, the Imagine Nation Tour comes off the box office hit film "I Can Only Imagine," inspired by MercyMe frontman Bart Millard’s real-life story behind the song of the same name.

MercyMe was also named Top Christian Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and 2017 GMA Dove Award Winner for Artist Of The Year.

The group made history in 2014 as "I Can Only Imagine" surpassed 2 million digital downloads, making it the first song in Christian music to go platinum and double-platinum in the digital domain.

Tickets range from $23 to $150 and are available now at the UWA box office or at ticketmaster.com.

