HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s soccer team claimed its first-ever Jayhawk Conference win, stopping Garden City Community College 3-2 Wednesday night at Sieber Field in Hesston.

The Larks snap a 17-game losing streak in conference play since joining the Jayhawk Conference last season.

Kara Longnecker scored a pair of goals to lead Hesston.

Garden City scored first on a goal by Ariana Sanchez in the 32nd minute. Annalys Hanna tied the game for Hesston in the 37th minute.

Longnecker broke the tie with goals in the 49th and 58th minutes. Jennifer Rodriguez assisted oon the second goal.

Garden City got back in the game with a goal in the 73rd minute by Crystal Ruvalcaba with an assist from Allie Zwetzig.

Hesston held a 19-18 advantage in total shots — 16-8 on target.

Den Morita had six saves in goal for the Larks. Kaylee Keller had 13 saves for Garden City, 0-8, 0-5 in conference play.

Hesston is 2-4, 1-3 in conference play, and plays at noon Saturday at Dodge City Community College.

Garden City;1;1;—2

Hesston;1;2;—3

1. GC Ariana Sanchez (unassisted) 31:33

2. H Annalys Hanna (unassisted) 36:34

3. H Kara Longenecker (unassisted) 48:49

4. H Longenecker (Jennifer Rodriguez) 57:55

5. GC Crystal Ruvalcaba (Allie Zwetzig) 72:08

Total shots — GC 9-9—18, HC 11-8—19. Shots on goal — GC 4-4—8, HC 8-8—16. Saves — GC: Kaylee Keller (L) 7-6—13. HC: Den Morita (W) 3-3—6. Corner kicks — GC 4, HC 3. Fouls — GC 5, HC 1. Offside — GC 0, HC 0. Cautions — none.