The annual fall conference for the SouthWest Kansas Area Agency on Aging will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Center in Dodge City.

Registration and the breakfast for the conference with begin at 8 a.m. with opening remarks starting at 9:15 a.m. by SWKAAA Board of Directors chairwoman Darlene Marshall.

The program will begin at 9:30 a.m. with speakers and topics including Adrienne Hearrell, MPH, CPTA, opiate use in older Kansans; Richard Falcon, Compass Behavioral Health, elder suicide; Bobby Cole, Veterans Administration, veterans services in southwest Kansas; and Mitzi McFatrich, Kansas Advocates for Better Care, caregiving and support for the caregiver.

Registration is $10, which includes the program, continental breakfast, boxed lunch and an afternoon snack.

To register, call 620-225-8230 or 1-800-742-9531, go to www.swkaaa.org and check the Events page, or visit the SWKAAA Facebook page.

For those wishing for CEUs, a Certificate of Attendance will be provided.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.