Bethel College’s advancement and development team finished the 2019 fiscal year with record giving to the annual fund (for unrestricted gifts).

“We had the highest giving to the Bethel College Fund in college history, at almost $1.7 million,” said Vice President for Institutional Advancement Brad Kohlman. “That was a 12.5 percent increase in total dollars donated to the Bethel College Fund compared to FY18."

Bethel’s FY 2019 ended June 30.

Money raised for the Bethel College Fund has the widest and most direct impact on campus life each year, going to support academic programs, student scholarships, library services, upgrades to lab equipment and instructional resources, Student Life programs, faculty development, and facility maintenance and campus beautification.

“I’m very proud of our team,” Kohlman said. “Our new staff are excited to get out and build relationships with alumni and donors.”

In the past six months, the advancement and development office has welcomed Ashleigh Hollis as director of annual giving and Garrett Whorton as director of development.

“Our goal is to increase our total donor pool over the next year,” said Kohlman, “and talking to our donors about all the ways they can support Bethel College. Bethel College alumni and donors are truly amazing people. They routinely provide financial, spiritual and moral support that produces life-shaping experiences for our students.”