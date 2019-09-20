Dodge City High School senior Kylee Smith took the stage during the fourth annual High School Forensics Showcase presented by Sterling College on Thursday, Sept. 12.

Smith was one of 22 performers who performed her dramatic interpretation entitled "Sorry."

"We are proud to have Kylee on the DCHS Forensics team," said DCHS forensics coach Johnny Dunlap. "She is a fierce competitor, great talent, and a leader.

"The state fair was a chance for her to perform for a large audience. They enjoyed her piece that she rode to a fourth-place finish in the state of Kansas and to qualify for two national tournaments.

"As this is her senior year, we have one more for her to add on to her legacy of amazing performances, and as her coach, I’m excited to guide her along the way."

The state fair showcase featured state champions and state finalists from last spring’s championship tournaments.

Ranked one of the top 10 programs in the nation, the Sterling College Debate and Forensics team is the only team in the state of Kansas to qualify for both the American Forensics Association Nationals and the National Forensics Association Nationals.

"This is a unique opportunity to see the variety of quality performances going on across Kansas," said Sterling College debate and forensics coach Ken Troyer. "This year’s showcase featured strong performances from both small high schools like Wheatland and Riverside as well as large 6A schools like Salina South and Maize South.

"The State Fair Forensics Showcase is a wonderful way to encourage these students to continue using their talents in college. Plus, I let the students know that, at Sterling, we award activity scholarships for forensics and debate, similar to athletics scholarships that are awarded in football or basketball, for example."

