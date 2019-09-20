Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.84; Corn $3.52; Milo $3.22; Soybeans $7.90
PCP prices: Wheat $3.73; Corn $3.71; Milo/cwt. $5.40; Soybeans $8.02
Scoular: Wheat $3.89; Corn $3.62; Milo $3.27; Soybeans $8.00
