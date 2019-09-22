George Kearse is getting ready to start a new chapter in his life, and he’s thinking it is going to be a good one.

Kearse, who has been a chef in Topeka for about 30 years, is going to be serving up some sweet treats when he opens G’s Cheesecakes and More this week.

Located at 821 S.W. 21st St., Kearse plans to have a soft opening Tuesday and officially open the restaurant’s doors Wednesday.

“We have 15 different cheesecakes on the menu,” Kearse said. “My number one seller at the moment is the chocolate chip cheesecake.”

The cheesecake menu goes on to include a carrot cake cheesecake — one Kearse thinks is going to be hard to beat — German chocolate, traditional cherry, strawberry, blueberry and plans to unveil a seasonal pumpkin cheesecake that will run October through December.

Cheesecakes can be purchased by the slice for $4.25 and $25 for a whole cheesecake.

Kearse said now people won’t have to drive to Kansas City to get a fresh-baked cheesecake.

“There’s nowhere in Topeka where you can get a freshly baked cheesecake,” Kearse said.

Restaurant goers can’t forget about the “more” part of the G’s Cheesecakes and More.

Kearse said he will also offer customers omelettes, biscuits and gravy and open-faced sandwiches.

Kearse said he was recently asked if he’s concerned about opening his business in a building that seems to be “cursed.”

The location was formerly home to The Burger Co. and Horizons Hamburger Palace.

“Well, their curse is my blessing and I’m serious,” Kearse said. “I know what I do and I have been a success all along, and it’s just the right opportunity.”

This isn’t the first time Kearse has dipped his foot into the restaurant business. In the 1990s, he had G’s Pies and More and later opened G’s Catering, which is still operational today and serving more than 700 meals daily to 15 preschools.

Kearse was also a Top Tank finalist in 2017 and was chosen as the recipient of $50,000 to open G’s Cheesecakes and More in downtown Topeka, but he decided to forfeit the money when he couldn’t get the location he wanted at 605 S. Kansas Ave.

While the downtown location didn’t pan out for Kearse, he said he knows his new location is the right one for him.

“I wanted that 605 Kansas location, but it wasn’t meant to be,” Kearse said. “I know it wasn’t and, like I said, this here, it’s going to be sweet.”

Thad Halstead, chief of staff at Advisors Excel, said opening up downtown was a stipulation of receiving the money from Top Tank.

“The money is still waiting for him if he decides to open downtown,” Halstead said. “The $50,000 is still out there for him.”

Halstead said being able to see businesses, such as G’s Cheesecakes, that were part of Top Tank still open up is neat.

“I think the credit really goes to the business that applied that once they saw how far they had come in the process of developing good business plans, having some counsel from the six business leaders that gave them feedback on their business plans, working with the small business development center at Washburn and working with Glenda Washington at the chamber, I think they are able to see maybe what was a dream could actually become a reality,” Halstead said. “It’s awesome for Topeka, it’s awesome for small businesses and entrepreneurs.”

Kearse said he’s just excited to get G’s Cheesecakes open and feels there is a buzz around him opening.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I’m just ready to get at it,” Kearse said. “I’m just super excited because it’s going to be some good food for people to come and have, eat, enjoy. I’m just so full. This is just another chapter and I’m ready to see what it brings and I know it’s going to be good. I already know it’s going to be good.”