Points left on the field and a Dodge City team that refused to give up resulted in an overtime win for the Demons over the Wichita Heights Falcons, 26-23.

Defense kept both teams scoring to just one touchdown apiece in the first half with Dodge holding a one-point lead at halftime after stopping the Falcons when they tried for a two-point PAT.

Dodge kept the lead with a field goal in the third quarter, but Heights answered with a touchdown to leave the Demons down 13-10 at the end of the third.

Each team scored a touchdown in the fourth, then Dodge tied the game with a Jose Valverde 49-yard field goal with about a minute and half to go.

The Dodge defense came out strong in overtime and held Heights to a field goal while the Demons scored a touchdown for a final score of Dodge City 26, Heights 23.

Valverde had a perfect night with two PATs and two field goals, said Coach Dave Foster.

Heights is a tough place to play. In his first year as the Demons coach in 2010, Dodge was playing at Heights for the state semifinal and lost the game on a questionable call.

Ironically, the winning play on Sept. 20 happened in the same end zone with Beau Foster scoring the touchdown for the victory. Beau was a ball boy for the 2010 team.

Defensively, the Demons were consistent and came up with big plays even though they spent a lot of time on the field in the first half. The offense struggled and managed just three possessions in the first two quarters, Foster said.

There were offensive opportunities that slipped away. There was a wide-open pass for a touchdown that was dropped, a touchdown that was nullified by a penalty and an interception that was dropped.

But the team never gave up and kept battling to get the tie at the end of regulation and ultimately the overtime win, Foster said.

The defense continues to play well with Jashon Taylor, Leonardo Ramirez, Tommy Bermudez and Santonio Turner playing hard on the line.

"These guys did a tremendous job all night," Foster said. "Defense is the strength of our team right now. John Johnson and Cedric Rosales continue to be a force in the safety position."

But Foster is also excited about the weapons on offense.

All in all, it was a big win for the Demons. It could have gone either way but the team pulled it out in overtime, Foster said.

Next up for the Demons is a Great Bend team that has scored big wins against Andover and Hays but took a tough loss against Wichita Northwest, losing 31-0 last Friday.

The Demons are especially wanting to get the victory because they lost the conference championship in Great Bend last year.

On paper, both teams are comparable so this should be a good matchup, Foster said. The team is healthy and Lakin Scheck, who has been out since preseason with a broken hand, could rejoin the team within two or three weeks.

Against the Panthers, Foster wants the Demons offense to finish drives. The points they left off the board can be the difference between winning and losing.

Great Bend's offense is a threat on the ground and in the air, so the defense will have to be at its best.

In the kicking game, Valverde is a dominant force and definite weapon for the team, Foster said.

The Demons are 3-0 for the season and looking for a good turnout for the Homecoming game against Great Bend.

Quarterback Beau Foster was 11-21 for 199 yards and 96 yards rushing in 15 attempts. Alden Knedler had 15 carries for 88 yards while Cedric Rosales had two carries for 11 yards.

Among the receivers, Matt Friess led the way with five receptions for 91 yards, Alden Knedler had two for 79 yards, De Jon Delgado also had two carries for 13 yards while John Johnson had one for 10 yards and D'Andre Vontress had 1 for six yards.

On defense, 10 players had tackles with Foster and Knedler leading the way with seven and five respectively followed by Rosales with four and Santonio Turner, John Johnson and Tommy Bermudez each with three.

