The Crisis Center of Dodge City is one of several entities across the state of Kansas to receive a grant from Gov. Laura Kelly.

According to Kelly's staff, the grant is part of the $1.2 million from the Federal Family Violence Prevention and Services Act grant program awarded to communities across Kansas.

"It takes great courage to leave an abuser," Kelly said in a news release. "Oftentimes, victims need to leave a dangerous situation quickly. We must do all we can to encourage women and men to leave abusive relationships. Housing and other resources must be available to keep our survivors and children safe.

"This grant will help provide these critical resources where they are needed most."

The grant to the Crisis Center of Dodge City totaled $47,838.

To assist states in their efforts to support the establishment, maintenance and expansion of programs and projects, the FVPSA grant program assists to prevent incidents of family violence, domestic violence and dating violence; provide immediate shelter, support services and access to community-based programs for victims of family violence, domestic violence or dating violence and their dependents; and provide specialized services for children exposed to family violence, domestic violence or dating violence, including victims who are members of underserved populations.

According to Kelly, the programs will provide outreach, shelter, support groups, crisis intervention and advocacy in obtaining protection from abuse orders, court accompaniment, transportation and prevention education in schools and communities.

