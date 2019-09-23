The Dodge City Red Demons girls cross country team took first place Thursday in the Hays High Cross Country Invitational.

The girls team compiled a time of 1:51:32.

Individual results for the girls cross country were:

3, Serenity Larson, 21:33.2.

6, Daisy Orozco, 21:55.7.

7, Norma Rodriguez, 22:06.6.

12, Denise Dominguez, 22:30.5.

21, Karina Herrera, 23:25.2.

25, Anna Ridgway, 24:11.2.

"We are four weeks away from the start of the important meets," said DCHS girls cross country coach Brian Lenz. "We have a lot to do between now and then but our progress has been what it needs to be."

The Red Demons boys cross country claimed third place with a total time of 1:31:42.

Individual results for the boys were:

2, Giovanni Valverde, 17:22.3.

6, Martin Marquez, 17:44.4.

7, Angel Landeros, 17:52.0.

21, Josias Chavez, 19:18.8.

23, David Ultreras, 19:24.4.

26, Alfonso Rodriguez, 19:39.4.

27, Gerrardo Ramierez, 19:41.2.

