The Dodge City Red Demons girls cross country team took first place Thursday in the Hays High Cross Country Invitational.
The girls team compiled a time of 1:51:32.
Individual results for the girls cross country were:
3, Serenity Larson, 21:33.2.
6, Daisy Orozco, 21:55.7.
7, Norma Rodriguez, 22:06.6.
12, Denise Dominguez, 22:30.5.
21, Karina Herrera, 23:25.2.
25, Anna Ridgway, 24:11.2.
"We are four weeks away from the start of the important meets," said DCHS girls cross country coach Brian Lenz. "We have a lot to do between now and then but our progress has been what it needs to be."
The Red Demons boys cross country claimed third place with a total time of 1:31:42.
Individual results for the boys were:
2, Giovanni Valverde, 17:22.3.
6, Martin Marquez, 17:44.4.
7, Angel Landeros, 17:52.0.
21, Josias Chavez, 19:18.8.
23, David Ultreras, 19:24.4.
26, Alfonso Rodriguez, 19:39.4.
27, Gerrardo Ramierez, 19:41.2.
