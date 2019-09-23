Through tax credits from the state of Kansas and the capital campaign, the Salvation Army in Dodge City is gearing up for a new facility.

Individuals and businesses within Dodge City and surrounding areas will be given the opportunity to participate in the campaign.

According to the Salvation Army in Dodge City, tax credits are now available and Kansas requires these tax credits need to be distributed this year by Dec. 31 to those interested.

According to the Salvation Army, the new facility will expand on the Salvation Army Thrift Store and other features, as well as an updated environment for proper services for southwest Kansas.

The tax credits will distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

If anyone is interested in the tax credit opportunity, contact Salvation Army capital campaign consultant Jan Scoggins at 620-682-0934 or jan.scoggins@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Scoggins will answer any questions and arrange appointments.

