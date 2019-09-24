The year-end awards have been announced by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association with Dodge City Roundup receiving a nomination for Large Outdoor Rodeo Committee of the Year.

Others receiving nominations either performed at Roundup Rodeo or have been booked for the future.

They include 2019 Roundup Rodeo specialty act Tomas Garcilazo, nominated as Dress Act of the Year; clown candidates Keith Isley in Dodge City in 2016, Cody Sosbee in 2018, Justin Rumford, coming in 2020 and John Harrison, coming in 2021.

For the Specialty Act Category nominations were, along with Garcilazo, Madison MacDonald who will be here in 2020, and Bobby Kerr coming in 2021.

Three Roundup Rodeo bullfighters - Dusty Tuckness, Nate Jestes, and Wacey Munsell, were nominated for Bull Fighter of the Year.

Frontier Rodeo, Roundup Rodeo stock contractor, was nominated for Stock Contractor of the Year.

"Every year we work hard to bring to Dodge City, our sponsors and fans the very best in rodeo sport and entertainment," said Roundup Rodeo president Dr. R.C. Trotter. "It is very rewarding to be recognized by the contestants with this nomination as they also agree that Dodge City puts on on one of the finest rodeos in the PRCA."

Winners will be announced on Dec. 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the PRCA awards banquet held in the South Point Hotel and Casino.

