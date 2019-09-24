Former Dodge City Days Kick-Off Concert headliners Justin Moore and Tracy Lawrence will be returning to Dodge City together to kick off the 2020 Late Nights and Longnecks Tour.

The concert will be on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at United Wireless Arena with tickets on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. Opening acts will be announced at a later date.

Moore, the 2018 Dodge City Days Concert headliner, earned his eighth No. 1 song with "The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home."

The song was the single from Moore's fifth studio album, Late Nights And Longnecks. Lawrence, the 2015 Dodge City Days Concert headliner, has sold more than 13 million albums with 18 No. 1 songs.

The Grammy-nominated artist has gathered several Country Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards nominations and awards.

Lawrence's new album, Made in America, was released recently with Lawrence writing eight of the 12 tracks.

Tickets for the Late Nights And Longnecks Tour are on sale Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at the UWA box office or Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices range from $40.50, $50.50 and $60.50.

