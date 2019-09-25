A bad snap, a missed assignment and other improperly executed factors led the Dodge City Community College Conquistadors to a 31-10 loss Saturday to the Butler Community College Grizzlies.

Butler has allowed only 10 points a game this season.

That, combined with the Conqs' lack of execution, were the key factors in the loss, said DCCC head football coach Ricky Coon.

"It kept us from doing what we needed to do," Coon said.

The Conqs were able to generate some offense. They were 1-1 on both field goals and on extra points.

They did get in the red zone a couple of times and scored twice. But other times, the offense was unable to complete in the red zone, including a bad snap.

While quarterback Jase Orndorff's play improved and he looked a lot better this week, his receivers didn't play too well and he didn't have all the help he needed.

Jarvis Atchison was a bright spot for the offense and pulled in a good gain.

The Conqs defensive line dominated the line of scrimmage and were able to get to the Grizzlies quarterback multiple times.

Special teams, kick off and punt return worked well. The Grizzlies returner was the player of the week last week and the Conqs kept him from getting any extended runs.

The team also punted well into the wind.

"It was a good day for special teams," Coon said.

Their only miscue was letting a kickoff hit the ground. Butler recovered the ball.

The team has to continue to play with enthusiasm, Coon said.

"We have to improve the fundamentals. If we do that, we'll have a chance," Coon said.

Up next for the Conqs is Iowa Western. Coon said he has known the coach for 10 years and he has a first-class program.

They have a tough schedule this year, so the Conqs will have to play well to have a chance to win, he said.

"We have to play with energy for 60 minutes. We have to execute with better discipline than last week. We have to win the line of scrimmage on both sides to have a chance to win," Coon said.

