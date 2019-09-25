Misty Cole of Dodge City started out as a Brownie in Girl Scouts, and 12 years later she has reached gold.

Cole recently received Gold Award status, one of the highest for Girl Scouts, where she rebuilt eight raised garden beds at Manor of the Plains.

"It took me five months to complete and was well worth it just to make one person smile," Cole said. "In 2016 I numbered all the flag poles out at Maple Grove Cemetery and fixed some of the ropes that were in bad shape for the Silver Award.

"When I was a Brownie I participated in a troop effort to make no-sew blankets and pillows for residents at Manor of the Plains."

Before the Manor of the Plains project, part of Cole's journey to gold began with completing two senior/ambassador journey badges or completing one senior/ambassador journey and Silver Award.

"The requirements are long and hard, I did a journey badge and silver," Cole said. "Once I did this I had to choose an issue, investigate, get help (form a team), create a plan, present to the Gold Award committee.

"After my project was approved, I could get started. I had to have a minimum of 80 hours. After completing the project, I had to fill out my final report and present before the Gold Award committee, where they decided whether or not you get your gold."

Cole is the first Girl Scout in Dodge City to receive the Gold Award in 10 years.

"This Gold Award means a lot to me," she said. "I wanted the community to know that girls in the area are still working to earn this highest award and to inspire other younger Girl Scouts to stay in Girl Scouts to go for Gold.

"Girl Scouts will take you to amazing places. You get to meet new friends from many different countries and cultures. Scouts prepare you for the future. There are so many badges to help you learn to make a resume or how to take care of your car."

Cole added that she also participates in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, one of the largest in the world one-of-a-kind leadership development program where she earns badges in just about everything that piques her interest; explores the great outdoors; participates in hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math; finds her entrepreneurial spirit and learn financial literacy; carries out meaningful community service projects; and takes the lead in her own life and in the world.

For girls thinking about Girl Scouts, Cole said, "Any age is a good age to become a Girl Scout. Girl Scouts offer programs for girls from kindergarten to high school, and girls can participate in Girl Scouts from ages 5 to 18.

"Girls who are 5 must be eligible for kindergarten and girls who are 18 must be enrolled in high school."

Girls can join Girl Scouts by visiting www.girlscouts.org and clicking the "JOIN NOW" link.

