Keller Leopold Insurance announced that Mike Fadenrecht has joined its team in the Dodge City location to offer insurance services to area farmers and businesses.

Prior to joining Keller Leopold, Fadenrecht worked in Ag retail sales for 11 years, growing up in Anthony, Kansas. and attending Northwestern Oklahoma State University where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness.

After college he moved to Cimarron, where he resides with his wife and two children.

Outside of work, Fadenrecht enjoys family time, camping, hunting, fishing, and watching sports.

Keller Leopold is an independent insurance agency serving the communities of Western Kansas that offers access to a variety of insurance carriers and products which allows them to customize an insurance program that meets the needs of specific farm operations or commercial businesses.