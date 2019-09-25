Coldwell Banker Hancocks of Dodge City and the Ford County Humane Society will join forces Saturday for the Coldwell Banker "Homes for Dogs" National Adoption Weekend.

The adoption event will be located at Coldwell Banker Hancocks office, 2300 1st Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A five-year campaign launched by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC and Adopt-a-Pet.com, the nationwide adoption weekend is part of the "Homes for Dogs Project," North America's largest nonprofit pet adoption website.

The organizations helped to facilitate more than 20,000 adoptions in the first year.

"We are lucky enough to help people in the Dodge City community find new homes every day," said Greg Starks, president affiliated with Coldwell Banker Hancocks of Dodge City, in a news release. "Now, we get to extend that service to pets in need. It’s a win-win."

For more information on the event or where to adopt a pet in the area, visit www.adoptapet.com/homesfordogs.

For more information on the Coldwell Banker Homes for Dogs Project, visit blog.coldwellbanker.com/homes-for-dogs/.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.