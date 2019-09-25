On Tuesday, the Boot Hill Museum received a donation of the Rev. O.W. Wright’s personal desk by his great-granddaughter Claire Laird and her children.

According to Boot Hill Museum, Ormond Worthington Wright was born in Acworth, N.H., in 1850, arriving in Dodge City in early 1877 at the age of 26. He remained in Dodge City as a minister to all people, regardless of their background or occupation, until 1882.

"Soon after he arrived in Dodge City," the museum said in a news release, "he joined efforts to build the Union Church.

"It would be the first place of worship in the young town. He sought out and convinced Bat Masterson and Wyatt Earp to be deacons at the church.

"He felt this would draw more people to church, but for protection as well."

According to Laird, she remembers her great-grandfather and often would sit on his lap at the desk. She said it was important that the piece return to Dodge City to preserve Wright's story and the good works he did for the people of Dodge City and Ford County.

"To say we are thrilled would be an understatement," assistant director of Boot Hill Museum Lyne Johnson said in a news release. "We have had so many items recently making their way back home to Dodge City.

"Each is a piece of the puzzle that helps us complete the story of our past and allows us to have it for generations to come."

