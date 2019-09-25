The Community Service Committee of the Dodge City Area Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Inc. is accepting requests from non-profit organizations for the distribution of funds that we raised from the concession stand this year at the rodeos.

The written request must include: The purpose of the organization; The specific use for the funds; The dollar amount requested and a contact person’s name, address and phone number.

Any organization interested in applying should send their request to:

Community Service Committee

Dodge City Area Women’s Chamber of Commerce, Inc.

P.O. Box 351 Dodge City, KS, 67801.

The deadline for request will be midnight on Oct. 15.

For more information contact Kathleen Jones at 620-253-1368, Jeani Perkins at 339-0872 or Debbie Eddy at 255-1558.