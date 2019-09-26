Pratt Area Humane Society is holding a special pet photo calendar contest to bring in needed funds to care for overabundant cat population and other animals at the center.

There is no shortage of cats ready for adoption at the Pratt Area Humane Society. Currently PAHS has a full house of 14 felines waiting “furever” homes, according to PAHS Manager April Hemphill.

“They are great cats, all micro-chipped and ‘fixed’ and ready to be adopted,” Hemphill said. Adoption fee is $30.00.

To help raise fund for veterinary services and cat-care needs, PAHS is offering Pratt pet owners the opportunity to have their pets featured in a 2020 Pratt Area Humane Society Calendar.

“Our contest is open to all pet animals—dogs, cats, rats, birds…we love them all,” said Hemphill. Pictures must be of pets only, no people and may be entered online at www.gogophotocontest.com/prattareahumanesociety. There is a link to this is on the PAHS Facebook page.

Goal for the fundraiser is $5,000, needed to replenish funds drained for treating sick and injured animals and also for spaying or neutering animals being adopted, according to Hemphill.

“We’ve had so many sick and injured animals lately that our funds are really low,” Hemphill said.

For a $50.00 donation, a specific date may be reserved in the 2020 calendar, first come/first serve, but all other enteries are free. Voters will choose the winning pet pictures by buying votes at $1 each on the same website as for entries, and there are no limits on voting.

The grand prize winner with the most votes will be featured on the calendar cover and the pet owner will get a free calendar. There will be 12 first prizes with winners featured monthly.

PAHS is promoting the contest through its Facebook site and posting a “Leaderboard” showing the number of votes for pets as they are entered.

Voting closes October 20 at 8 p.m. Central Time.

“We need lots of votes and pet owners can have friends and family from anywhere cast votes to help them win,” Hemphill said.