In preparation for the 2020 census, the first Dodge City Complete Count Committee has been formed with community leaders and stakeholders to develop and implement a plan to get every Ford County resident counted in the decennial census.

The committee’s goal will be to increase the accuracy of the census within the community, which is an area with historically low participation in the census.

"A complete and accurate count of every resident in southwest Kansas is critical to ensuring all of our families and communities can thrive," said Kansas Appleseed campaign director Blanca Soto. "Counting everyone ensures Dodge City and every community in Kansas will have the resources and representation that accurately reflect our diverse population."

Assistant city manager for legislative affairs Ernestor De La Rosa will serve as the committee chairman.

In addition to fair political representation, an accurate count ensures the community receives the appropriate financial resources from the federal government.

According to Soto, De La Rosa, along with other local government representatives, community service providers, faith-based organizations, school district employees, community volunteers, and other organizations that interact with populations, will plan and implement locally based outreach campaigns raising awareness of the census and ultimately increase self-response and participation rates.

Population estimates collected through the decennial census are used to distribute nearly $6 billion in federal funds annually in Kansas and are also used to determine federal, state and local districts.

According to Soto, census data collected will directly impact funding Dodge City and Ford County will receive over the next decade.

For each household missed in Ford County, an approximate loss of $64,333.80 per home took place over a 10-year period, according to data derived from the 2013-2017 American Community Survey estimates.

Soto added that members of the Dodge City CCC will work to increase response rates through targeted outreach campaigns to members of the community that may have difficulty with or concerns about the census.

For more information, contact Soto at bsoto@kansasappleseed.org or visit kansascounts.org or kansasappleseed.org/census.

Anyone who would like to be part of the Dodge City CCC may contact De La Rosa at 225-8100 or ernestord@dodgecity.org.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.