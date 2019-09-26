CIMARRON — Cattle trail scholars Gary and Margaret Kraisinger will be at the Cimarron City Library at 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to Cimarron City Library director Candis Hemel, the award-winning authors will present a quick history of the cattle-trailing industry from 1846 to 1897 and share facts about the Western Cattle Trail through western Kansas.

"The Western Cattle Trail was the last of the cattle-trailing systems, but it was longer and carried more cattle than any of its predecessors," Hemel said in a news release. "Its various routes traversed through nine states from Texas to Canada from 1874 to 1897.

"Delivering around 300,000 longhorns per season, the impact of this trail system helped restore a nation after the Civil War and introduced beef stock to the northern ranges."

The Kraisingers, who live in Halstead, have researched and mapped all of the south-to-north cattle trails out of Texas, publishing two books on the Western Trail and one book on the Shawnee-Arbuckle Trail, a predecessor to the Chisholm Trail.

"Currently, they are preparing an article on the Blue River Trail that ran from Abilene, Kansas, to Schuyler, Nebraska, from 1868-1871," Hemel said. "They will gladly autograph their Wrangler Award-winning book on the Western Cattle Trail for you."

The program is $10 and free of charge for Gray County Historical Society members. Refreshments will be served.

