Final Friday in September is here and new activities are scheduled throughout the evening.

New to Final Friday this month will be the work of local artist Stan Herd at the Dodge City Public Library.

Herd's work will be on display from 4 to 6 p.m. in the DCPL lower level meeting room.

From 5 to 7 p.m., an open house for the new Cottage on Boot Hill, located at 406 W. Spruce St., will be held for Dodge City’s newest vacation home.

Refreshments will be available.

Artist Bob Benson will be displaying his work from 5 to 7 p.m. at Carnegie Center for the Arts.

According to Benson, his photography presents the world in uncomplicated images.

"I portray simple patterns in nature and human artifacts that we can see for ourselves if only we would look," Benson said. "Colors predominate, but black-and-white has an important role in simple images.

"I strive to give viewers a lens into a scene that they can relate to, can imagine themselves there, and that simplifies the scene for them into its most straightforward essence."

Benson creates images with themes of wonders of nature, simple human artifacts, straight lines in nature and daily life.

"I started as a film guy," Benson said. "Mostly black and white and then color prints. Digital took over about 10 years ago, much to my surprise.

"With today’s technology I now find that what I could do in film I can now do in digital, although I find that early film images still resonate and I will include a few in current exhibits."

Also from 5 to 7 p.m., there will be activities at Eryn's Downtown Center and New Creation Studio 517.

Another new event will be a tour of the new 603 West Coast Plaza Apartments at 6:30 p.m.

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., My Studio will offer a free yoga class.

A special dessert will be available at Red Beard Coffee from 7 to 9 p.m.

From 6 to 8 p.m., the 2nd Ave Art Guild will feature the photography of Sheri Cook.

Special activities will be held at Dodge City Brewing from 7 to 9 p.m. and Boot Hill Distillery from 8 to 10 p.m.

