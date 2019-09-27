The Dodge City High School debate team was able to claim third place overall at the Arrowhead Invitational held Saturday in Hays.

The team won medals in all three divisions and was the eighth year in a row the DCHS debate team brought home a medal in a season-opening tournament.

According to DCHS debate coach Steve Ray, the Demon Debaters finished the day with a four-team record of 15-5, tying them with powerhouse Sterling at the runner-up spot, one win behind sweepstakes champion McPherson.

After a tie-breaker, the DCHS team had one more speaker point in the 20 rounds and was relegated to third place.

"We always put a great deal of emphasis on the first tournament of the season," said Ray. "We’ve actually brought home the top prize the last four years and possibly would’ve this year if I had done a better job getting us ready this year."

Juniors Alondra Valle and Brian Nguyen led the way for the DCHS team with a 4-1 record to win second place in the Open Division.

Classmates Christopher Montfort and Hever Arjon were not far behind with a 3-2 ledger.

The team of Mariela Lopez and Deymi Martinez, another pair of juniors, lost three split-ballot decisions finishing at 2-3.

Sophomores Maria Cruz and Autumn Klein picked up right where they left off after moving up from the Novice Division to the JV Division.

Cruz and Klein earned runner-up medals in their first outing this season, they won three tournaments last year as novices.

Cruz and Klein won four of five rounds, losing only a controversial split decision, according to Ray, to place second in the meet.

The pairs of Elizabeth Cox and Joel Soto and Brayan Lozano and Jimmy Huynh, made 3-2 marks.

Without any senior pairs, a total of 11 Demon pairs competed at the the meet, many of which debated competitively for the first time.

The teams compiled an overall record of 31-24.

First-time competitors Camilla Khan and Angelica Plata logged a 4-1 mark, their only setback being a split decision that relegated them to sixth place in the Novice Division.

According to Ray, Khan earned just five speaker points in five rounds making her the top speaker in any division in the 15-team tournament.

As a last-minute entry to the tournament, the team of Noah Elias and Paris Rivera tallied a 3-2 mark while duos of Charles Butler and Yareli Lopez and Alayna Chavez and Bella Galdamez made marks of 2-3.

"I am more than happy with our performances this weekend," Ray said. "A few breaks here and there and we would’ve won this tournament.

"Certainly this will help motivate us for the rest of the year."

The Demon Debaters will be on the road again next weekend, traveling to Garden City for the Angel on my Shoulder Novice Tournament and to Halstead for the Dragon Invitational Debate Tournament.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.