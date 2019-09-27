Upon receiving a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, Genesis Family Health will be expanding its dental services in southwest Kansas.

According to Genesis Family Health, the grant will allow for the recruitment of two additional dentists to the Dodge City clinic to provide care to area residents.

As part of the expansion, the dental facility will be housed at the medical clinic located at 1700 Avenue F, in order to offer full-spectrum primary care, including medical, dental and behavioral health services.

"This clinic will be the first of its kind in southwest Kansas and will offer residents a unique and comprehensive healthcare experience," Genesis Family Health officials said in a news release. "Current clinics and the new service system accepts all insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid, and offers fee adjustments for those who qualify.

A nonprofit, Federal Torts Claims Act-deemed facility, Genesis Family Health receives federal, state and local grant funds to support services for patients who qualify.

The corporation also receives funding from local residents through the United Way where the funds and patient reimbursements help support clinics throughout southwest Kansas in Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Ulysses.

To schedule an appointment, call 620-275-1766, or for more information on Genesis Family Health visit its website at www.genesisfamilyhealth.org.

