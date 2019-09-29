GARDEN CITY – Osvaldo Erives of Garden City has been promoted to District Six Equipment Shop Supervisor with the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Erives began his KDOT career in 2014 as a Utility Worker in the District Shop and was promoted to Equipment Mechanic later that year and to Equipment Mechanic Specialist in 2017.

Erives graduated from Garden City High School, attended GCCC for automotive diagnostics and has participated in several specialized trainings during his time with KDOT. As a member of the District Six team, he received a safety award in 2017.

Erives says the best thing about his job at KDOT is that his co-workers are like family, “We are always looking out for each other” he adds.

***

Members of Hutchinson Community Foundation staff recently attended the 2019 Fiscal & Administrative Officers Group (FOAG) Conference in San Antonio.

Dell Marie Shanahan Swearer, chief operating officer, and Amy Crockett, accounting and operations manager, attended sessions on human resource management, impact investing, tax law updates and cybersecurity at the four-day event in early September.

Hutchinson Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire philanthropy, collaboration and innovative leadership to strengthen communities across Reno County. Since 1989, the foundation has made grants of more than $70 million.

***

Jay Ballard, a former nursing instructor at Hutchinson Community College, has completed a one-year fellowship with Atrium Health Care of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ballard earned his doctorate at Wichita State University in Nursing Practice with an acute care specialty. He published in the Society of Urologic Nurses and Associates concerning the effects on infection rates of nurse-driven catheter removal. He will join the internal medicine staff at Carolinas Medical Center, Pineville, North Carolina in October.

***

NEWTON – Bunting announced the hiring of Robert Clausing as the company’s new Lean Manufacturing Coordinator. Clausing will be responsible for focusing on utilizing a lean manufacturing mindset to reduce and eliminate waste.

“Waste is anything that adds to the process without adding value to the product,” said Clausing. “It can be as obvious as transportation expenses and as subtle as spending too much time searching for a misplaced item. Everyone can see waste and conceive ways to reduce or eliminate it.”

He joins the Bunting team from TECT Power, Inc., where he served as General Operations Manager. Clausing has also worked for Carlson Products LLC as a Supply Chain Manager and The Coleman Company, Inc. as a Global Quality Manager.

***

WICHITA – Reginald Robinson has been named president and CEO of the Kansas Health Foundation (KHF), a statewide philanthropy based in Wichita. His appointment is effective Dec. 1.

He currently serves as Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs at the University of Kansas.

A long-time Kansan, Robinson received his undergraduate degree and Juris Doctorate from the University of Kansas. He has served as president and CEO of the Kansas Board of Regents, a faculty member at both the Washburn and University of Kansas schools of law, a White House fellow, special assistant to Attorney General Janet Reno, and deputy associate attorney general for the United States.

Robinson also was an active-duty field artillery officer in the U.S. Army. He is a fellow in the National Academy for Professional Administration (NAPA) and currently serves on the NAPA board of directors.

Robinson has extensive public service and philanthropy involvement both in Kansas and nationally.

Gov. Laura Kelly appointed him facilitator for the Kansas Criminal Justice Reform Commission and was a member of several state juvenile justice advisory groups. Kansas attorneys general also appointed him to the Sunflower Foundation Board of Trustees (serving as chair for six years), was a member of the Kansas Children’s Cabinet for nine years, and was appointed to the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships.

The Kansas Health Foundation conducted a nationwide search to replace Steve Coen, who retired after 31 years of service.

Michael Lennen, former KHF Board Chair, has served as interim president and CEO since August and will continue in this role through November.