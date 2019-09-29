OTTAWA — Saturday was a test for Kansas Wesleyan in the Braves' home opener.

The Coyotes passed the test going on the road and taking home a 38-21 victory over Ottawa despite a two-hour rain delay.

Ottawa did get up on KWU on its first possession as Connor Kaegi for a 29-yard touchdown.

The Coyotes then scored 24 unanswered points. Senior Johnny Feauto threw a pair of touchdowns to senior Trenton Poe-Evans for a 33-yard score and a 15-yard pass to junior Stevie Williams.

Senior Demarco Prewitt added his first of three rushing touchdowns with a 2-yard run with 6:15 left in the second quarter. That score was set up by a blocked punt by junior Charles Barnes III.

Junior Juan Herrera added a 30-yard field goal to give the Coyotes a 24-7 lead at halftime.

Kaegi found Santino Gee for a 5-yard score to cut the deficit to 24-14.

Prewitt added a 1-yard and 3-yard score to push the Coyote lead back to 24.

Colton Davis scored Ottawa's final touchdown with 14:26 to go, despite the Braves having multiple opportunities to get within a score late in the contest.

Prewitt finished with 142 yards on the ground.

Feauto threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns with his top targeting being Poe-Evans, hauling in three catches and 74 yards.

KWU improves to 5-0 and 4-0 in Kansas Conference play. The Coyotes are off next Saturday for their bye week and returns to action on Oct. 12 when it hosts St. Mary at 2 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex.