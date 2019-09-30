Three people were arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon shooting in Junction City that sent a teen to an area hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

Junction City police were notified of a possible shooting at 4:20 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of E. 1st in Junction City.

About the same time, police were informed that a shooting victim had arrived at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City.

The injured person, Coye Crane, 18, of Chapman, was later taken by LifeStar air ambulance to The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., in critical condition, said Junction City police Lt. Cory Odell.

Crane's condition wasn't available early Monday.

Three teens were arrested in connection with aggravated robbery and conspiracy in connection with the shooting, Odell said.

The three individuals were identified as Izek T. Jackson, 18, of Enterprise; Javontez K. Brime, 18, of Junction City; and Malik O. Watkins, 19, of Andover.

Anyone with information about the case may call the Junction City Police Department at 785-762-5912.