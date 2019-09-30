October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Crisis Center of Dodge City will be honoring survivors.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, the Crisis Center will host activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Wright Park.

The event will feature music, games, a trike race, hamburger feed and a scavenger hunt for all ages.

The event is made possible with the assistance of United Way of Dodge City and the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

For more information, visit the Crisis Center of Dodge City website at dodgecitycrisiscenter.com.

