The Friendship Feast in Dodge City received a grant from the Southwest Kansas Community Foundation to replace a refrigerator.

According to Friendship Feast kitchen manager Sarah Speakman, the Friendship Feast has been serving a nutritional meal to the hungry in the community every weekday since 2000.

"Some of our appliances are in need of being upgraded," Speakman said. "We are very grateful to receive this grant.

"We also received $3,000 from the Scroggins Foundation to help with the cost of providing these meals in a safe and loving environment."

According to Speakman, Friendship Feast is a nonprofit organization that depends entirely on donations and contributions from the community.

It serves about 60 people per day and approximately 5,000 children per year.

"We are so grateful for all the support," Speakman said. "Southwest Kansas Community Foundation and Scroggins Foundation continued support helps us touch lives and make friends one hot meal at a time."

The Friendship Feast is located at the First Presbyterian Church, 803 Central Ave.

Meals are served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

